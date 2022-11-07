A young lady identified as Baby C has revealed on social media that she was scammed of millions of naira by an ex-BBNaija housemate

From the look of things, the N5.3m the singer paid to Eric was to facilitate her entry into and stay in the BBNaija house

Baby C shared screenshots of her chat with Eric before and after she realised her money had gone with the wind

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Eric, has been labelled a scammer by a young lady identified as Baby C who is also a singer.

In a post on her page, the singer shared a video explaining how the reality star, with the help of another person allegedly working with Multichoice, collected her N5.3m.

From the chats Baby C shared, Eric and the person were supposed to help her get on the Big Brother Naija platform.

The last piece of Baby C's conversation with Eric was when she realised that she had lost both her money and a slot on the reality show.

"When an ex-BBNaija housemate scams me of my N5.3m and used it to relocate to the UK. Person wey I call my brother. Omo people wicked."

Nigerians react to Baby C's post

missy_osas:

"Eric the one that went to Big brother to eat like a glutton you get mind give am money."

stephnduka:

"After watching him eat like a thief in Biggie's house, you get mind give am money. You sef no get sense."

o_bissy:

"You people have money in Nigeria sha o."

ammierie:

"Wait, the money was for her to go to Big brother’s house?"

iammetalik:

"No stress yourself star girl! Na him go chop food wey e cook for community."

ibii_girl:

"Awww so sorry about that babyC. Gods got you ❤️"

