Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola finally clocked 60 on November 4, 2022, and there have been updates on social media

From the look of things, the entire Otedola family had fun celebrating their amazing father

DJ Cuppy took to her Instagram page with beautiful photos of how the birthday went down from the yacht

Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy is excited that her darling father Femi Otedola finally clocked 60 and she shared updates from his birthday.

The billionaire businessman rented the Aristotle Onassis' Christina O super luxury yacht that he rented for N2.2 billion.

Femi Otedola celebrates 60th birthday with family Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Singer DJ Cuppy, one of Otedola's daughters took to her Instagram page with photos from the exclusive and private birthday celebration.

Surrounded by his kids, the businessman had his birthday hat onm with a smile on his face.

"Help me go and wish @FemiOtedola a HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Love you Papa! #F060"

See the photo below:

Nigerians celebrate Femi Otedola

Femi Otedola Dines with family as he shows off exquisite interior of N2.2bn birthday yacht

Counting down to his big celebration, Otedola took to his Instagram page with a post of several photos showing off moments with his family.

DJ Cuppy, Temi and her fiancé Mr Eazi, Tolani and their brother Fewa were all sighted on the table.

Otedola's beautiful wife, Nana, was also sighted enjoying herself as the entire family dined and wined. The businessman used the opportunity to show off views and the interior of the yacht he spent billions on.

Source: Legit.ng