Popular American actress Gabrielle Union visited Ghana with her NBA superstar husband, Dwayne Wade, and daughter, Kaavia James

The Wades received a warm reception upon their arrival at the airport, and during an enstoolment ceremony they attended

In an Instagram post, Gabrielle Union expressed her gratitude to Ghanaians for their hospitality and warm welcome

Gabrielle Union-Wade has penned down an appreciation note to Ghanaians for an amazing time in Ghana.

On October 31, the American actress arrived in Ghana with her three-year-old daughter Kaavia James, a renowned meme queen and her retired NBA player husband, Dwayne Wade.

Gabrielle Union thanks Ghanaians Photo Source: @gabunion @reachghanadotcom

Source: Instagram

Without really confirming her departure, Gabrielle Union shared a video of herself at an enstoolment ceremony in Nyame Bekyere, a town in the Eastern Region.

The video on her Instagram account featured Gabrielle Union clothed in a rich Kente cloth and happily dancing.

She captioned her post;

Ghana owes us nothing, but gave us EVERYTHING! @kaaviajames felt right at home.

The Wades World Tour In Ghana

Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, and Kaavia James' visit to Ghana forms part of their annual family tour, which sees the family visit different countries across the world.

This year, the beautiful celebrity family visited Tanzania, Spain, and France and also touched down in Ghana. Their next destination is, however, unknown.

Ghanaians React To Gabrielle Union's Gratitude Post

djswitchghana

We love you!❤️❤️

abena__pacey

Kaavia is so popular here, everyone loves Kaavia in

ayishanafoure

We love kaavia so much here. She is the real superstar

badassboz

You are officially GHANAFUO!!!

6ixtinegram

U guys be visiting Ghana only .. Una dey fear Nigeria??

margaretamoako

Ghana love you so much.you are welcome anytime. Akwaaba

Gabrielle Union collaborates with Nigerian fashion brand Banke Kuku

Hollywood actress, Gabrielle Union, geared up for her 50th birthday in grand style.

In honour of her golden jubilee, the actress is collaborating with Nigerian fashion brand, Banke Kuku to release a new collection.

Both ladies shared a video recording in which the actress gushed about being a fan of the brand, expressing excitement about their collaboration.

Banke Kuku described the collection as one 'inspired by two women in love with all things fashion and African.'

Source: YEN.com.gh