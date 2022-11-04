Shey You Dey Whine Me Ni is a popular street slang meaning 'are you kidding me', and it recently went viral in song form

The musician who made the viral social media bop, Austine Emmanuel aka Austine De Bull, revealed why he decided to drop it against all odds

Austine also disclosed how long he had been in the entertainment industry before luck shone on him and his gospel single

After over a decade of being in the music industry, Austine Emmanuel aka Austine De Bull, got his big break in October 2022.

The singer went viral for his hit single Shey You Dey Whine Me ni, and that was all it took for him to shame his enemies.

Austine De Bull says he has been in the industry since 2010 Photo credit: @austinedebull

Source: Instagram

According to the singer in a report by Premium Times, he sang the song to shut up his naysayers who doubted his ability to make music.

Austine is more than glad that the song is currently ringing in the ears of his naysayers.

It was after the song went viral that Nigerians realised it was a gospel tune.

On the huge success of his song, De Bull said:

“I’ve been making music since 2010, but I came into the music industry as a drummer. This is the first time I’m making music as a singer. I was surprised because I never expected it to go this big.”

The singer derived the song’s title from the slang used by Nigerians to ask if they are being lied to or flattered in Pidgin (“Are you kidding me?” or “Are you for real?”).

The Port Harcourt-based singer also confirmed that he believes the song is rocking the airwaves because of the slang.

