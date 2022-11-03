Takeoff, who once performed with Offset in Migos, was shot and killed on Tuesday, November 1, at the age of 28

The rapper paid tribute to Offset by changing his Twitter profile picture, commonly known as avi and most were touched

In the picture, Offset was holding his cheek as if in deep thought while Takeoff was beside him, laughing his heart out

US rapper Offset has paid tribute to his late Migos bandmate Takeoff in the wake of the hip-hop star's tragic death.

Offset with his late cousin Takeoff. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Special tribute

According to The Shade Room, the rapper changed his Twitter profile picture to one in which Takeoff looked as if he was lost in thought shortly after he was shot and killed in Houston at age 28.

Offset did not share any additional comments on the death of Takeoff, who was his first cousin and with whom he performed in the band Migos alongside Quavo

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to TMZ, he is rumoured to have cancelled his shows in Boston.

Cardi B, who's married to Offset and shares two children, also addressed Takeoff's death by retweeting a throwback interview clip of Migos speaking to Complex.

In the video, the group members were asked about the best gift they'd ever received.

"My best gift from my brothers is my brothers. None of us would be here without each other. We've held each other up through hard times, through good times. We're with each other. We're all we got. I don't know nothing else," said Offset in the clip.

Takeoff agreed with Offset in the Complex interview before showing off a ring he received from his mother featuring a photo of them together from his infant years.

"It's always gonna stay with me... I ain't gonna never take it off," he said at the time.

Though Offset (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus), Takeoff and Quavo started Migos as a trio, the status of Offset's relationship with Takeoff and Quavo at the time of Takeoff's death remains unclear, as the two had moved forward as a musical duo without Offset in recent months.

Rappers final moments

In other news, images shared online captured the final moments before rapper Takeoff was fatally wounded in a shooting.

The rapper's shooting resulted from an altercation before a gun was pulled out and fired, hitting Takeoff.

Quavo was spotted frantically attempting to save Takeoff as he called on bystanders to call for help

Source: TUKO.co.ke