American model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner has a luxurious car collection including a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse to Lamborghini Urus

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also owns a black Fourth Generation which she was gifted by her family on her 16th birthday

Kendall also owns an expensive convertible Rolls-Royce Dawn that she used to learn drifting on her birthday with her friends

Kendall Jenner has a posh car collection. The American model has been making bank with her modelling career and appearing on the world-renowned Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality show.

Kendall Jenner has a lux car collection including a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse and a Lamborghini Urus. Image: @kendalljenner

The stunner's garage is worth exactly her bank balance, and she's proud of her multi-million dollar car collection. Kendall Jenner is not afraid to show off her lux rides on her official Instagram account, with a following of 262 million.

The media personality, who is Kim Kardashian's sister and elder sibling of Kylie Jenner, is a devoted fan of classic rides and customised and exclusive foreign cars. Legit.ng takes a look at some of her cars below:

1. Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse

The socialite paid a whopping $1.74 million for her black with blue Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse. It's reportedly the most expensive ride in her huge collection of lux whips. It's the fastest Roadster of its time. According to reports, the model rarely moves from point A to B with the hypercar because of its mammoth power output.

2. Land Rover Defender 110

Kendall bought the Land Rover Defender 110 for a whopping $100 000. It's black in colour and was delivered to her mansion by Galvin Motors. Her friend Hailey Bieber owns the same model. It comes with a choice of gasoline and diesel powertrains.

3. Fourth Generation Range Rover

The stunner's wealthy family blessed her with the black Land Rover Range Rover on her 16th birthday in 2011. The Kardashians bought the British SUV for about $120 000. It has various modifications and exterior colour changes to gloss black.

4. Lamborghini Urus Matt Brown

Kendall also owns a matt brown Lamborghini Urus. It's the first and only SUV from the Italian sports car maker. Most US A-listers and other celebs from around the world own the car, and the model spent $210 000 for her very own Urus, reports Car HP.

5. 1960 Cadillac Eldorado Light Lilac

Kendall also has a taste for vintage cars. The media personality owns a light lilac 1960 Cadillac Eldorado. It's one of the most expensive classic whips she owns. She usually shows it off on Instagram. She also has been spotted by the media driving in her open-top Eldorado with friends and family. She blessed herself with the car in 2017.

6. Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet Silver

The production of the G500 Cabriolet was limited to 200 units. Kendall owns one of these cars. She forked out $300 000 for her silver whip. The luxurious car was manufactured between 2012 and 2013. Kendall has also posted a couple of pics of the car on her timeline.

7. Ferrari 488 GTB Spider

Kendall is young and has an attractive personality. She usually paints the town black with her Ferrari 488 GTB Spider whenever she's feeling herself. The stunning model paid $300 000 for her 488 Spider. It's finished in black colour with red interior. Her younger sister Kylie also owns a 488 Spider, which has a different colour, reports Car HP.

8. Rolls-Royce Dawn

Kendall has a black Rolls-Royce Dawn. She paid $356 000 for her 2-door Dawn. The superstar used the convertible to learn drift on her birthday. She posted clips of herself with her friends drifting on her timeline. With its cloth top opened, the lux whip offers open-air fun along with the most beautiful interior.

9. Mercedes-Benz SLR Mclaren

The reality TV star also has a black Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren in her car garage. She spent a whopping $743 453 on the British and German collaboration. It offers daily versatility with AMG's performance and McLaren's dynamics.

10. Ferrari SF90 Stradale

The model recently paid $507 000 for her brown Ferrari SF90 Stradale. She blessed herself with the lux ride in 2021. According to Car HP, the star bought the plug-in hybrid supercar in Grigio Ingrid (brown colour).

