Famous American rapper, Future, has churned out $16.3 million (N7.1 billion) to buy a magnificent mansion in Miami, Floria

The Miami mansion has several impressive features, like a three-car garage and space to park a yacht

The property has large living spaces, seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms with modern finishes, and breathtaking views from its rooftop patio

American Rapper Future is the new owner of a seven-bedroom mansion in Miami, Florida, which he bought for a whopping $16. 3 million (N7.1 billion).

The home, which sits on 0.37 acres, was constructed in 2020 and has large living spaces, seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms with modern finishes, and breathtaking views from its rooftop patio.

Future splurges $16.3 million on a Miami mansion. Photo credit: Douglas Elliman

The property has a guest home that may be used as a gym studio. It also boasts a private pool and an outdoor kitchen, which are great for entertaining and holding parties.

Additionally, it features a three-car garage, which may not be sufficient to accommodate the rapper's exotic cars comprising Bentleys, a Bentayga, Flying Spur, and Continental GT.

More pictures of Future's Miami property. Photo credit: Douglas Elliman

Future has other luxury vehicles, like a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Rolls-Royce Ghost and a restomod Chevrolet K5 Blazer. These luxury cars may be stored in a private courtyard entry along 75 feet of water frontage.

In addition to all of these, it is believed that the mansion has space for a yacht. Rapper Future doesn't have a boat at the moment, but he may consider owning one because he has room for one.

