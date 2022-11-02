Venessa Mdee confirmed that she was dating actor Rotimi in October 2019, just months after parting ways with Tanzanian singer Juma Jux

Rotimi proposed to her in late 2020 and the lovebirds welcomed their firstborn son in September 2021

Venessa and Rotimi went on social media to announce they are expecting baby number two with a video from their gender reveal party

Popular actor Olurotimi Akinosho, better known by his stage name Rotimi, and his fiancée, Vanessa Mdee are expecting a baby girl.

Rotimi, Venessa Mdee expecting baby number 2. Photo: Venessa Mdee.

Source: UGC

Rotimi, Mdee excited

The celebrity couple went on social media to break the news on Tuesday, November 1.

Vanessa and Rotimi shared a clip from their gender reveal party, which rendered the pleasant surprise of them expecting a girl.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Baby No. 2 ✨Glory to God … It’s a girl,” Mdee shared with her Instagram fans.

On his side, Rotimi shared the same clip and captioned it:

"Baby #2! It’s a girl."

Rotimi and Venessa Mdee's son

It should be noted that the celebrity couple welcomed their son, Seven, in September 2021.

Speaking about welcoming their son, they said they were super excited and were ready to take on the challenge.

Vanessa and Rotimi admitted:

“We love it.”

Rotimi pens sweet message as Son on 1st birthday

On Thursday, September 29, Rotimi shared his joy online as his handsome bundle of joy, Seven Adeoluwa marked his maiden birthday.

Rotimi, who shared a cute photo bonding with his son, penned a sweet message to his baby boy as he expressed his delight.

"From the day I first held you to one year later," part of his fatherly caption to his one-year-old son read.

The 33-year-old hunk affirmed his fatherly love for his boy, stating that nothing can ever come between their bond.

He promised the young one his guidance whenever throughout his life, always watching out for the little one.

"Nothing will ever change in how much I love you. I’ll always hold you with this much love even when you are big as heaven happy birthday, son. It’s only fitting that your birthday is on national son's day #Chosen2.0," he added.

Source: TUKO.co.ke