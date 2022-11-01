Scores of Migos fans have recalled Takeoff's last interview on Drink Champs where he asked for his flowers while he was still alive

The show's host, Noreaga, praised Takeoff for blessing their new project Only Built for Infinity Links with fire verses

Many hip-hop heads agreed that Takeoff's career was about to blow up when he was fatally shot in Houston over a game of dice

A clip of Takeoff's last interview is trending online following his untimely death. The Migos rapper was shot dead in Houston over a game of dice.

Takeoff's fans recalled the late Migos rapper’s last interview on ‘Drink Champs’. Image: @yrntakeoff

Source: UGC

In the video of the superstar's interview on Drink Champs on Revolt TV, he spoke about how he wanted his flowers for popping off in his latest project with Quavo, Only Built for Infinity Links.

The show's host, Noreaga, applauded him for dropping fire verses on the project and Takeoff replied to him:

"Enough is enough. I'm chilled and I'm sounding laid back but it's time to pop it. It's time to give me my flowers. I don't want them later on when I aren't here, I want them right now."

Taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the clip, many shared that the rapper saw the dark moment coming, while some said Drink Champs has apparently given bad luck to many artists.

@Elijah14572764 commented:

"It’s always when they start to go off… PNB was finally a solo artist and look Xxxtentacion was going crazy and look King Von and Pop Smoke was about to go crazy and look, smh not Takeoff. This not right at all."

@LonnieLumpLump wrote:

"Drink Champs starting to turn into an Omen. Too much happening after people appear on their platform."

@throwastackachu said:

"Drink Champs giving bad luck."

@GodzOpium wrote:

"Drink Champs getting popular these days like a prediction site. RIP TakeOff. Man was just 28 and killed over a dice game."

@iamRaeSkye commented:

"Apparently Quavo was the one that got angry and someone on Quavo's side started shooting and accidentally hit TakeOff and then he received another shot from the other people."

@_young_ag said:

"Just watched their Drink Champs interview, shoutout to @noreaga for giving Takeoff his flowers while he was here."

@Abdulrazak_003 added:

"I think he saw this dark moment coming. RIP Takeoff."

Migos rapper Takeoff shot and killed over dice game

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Takeoff had passed away at the age of 28. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston, USA, allegedly over a game of dice.

Takeoff's name is topping the trends list on social media since the news of his death broke. The star and his Migos members, Offset and Quavo shot to fame after they dropped hits such as Bad and Boujee, Walk It Talk It and MotorSport.

Take Off and Quavo recently dropped a new album titled Only Built for Infinity Links without Offset.

Source: Briefly.co.za