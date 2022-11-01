US comedian Terrence K. Williams made a post about Elon Musk in which he referred to him as an African American

The outspoken comedian was either showing Musk support or just starting comical drama, as he naturally does

While the post could be funny, there were a lot of people who could not get past the African American label

Elon Musk has been all over headlines and timelines after he bought Twitter, and it has caused a major stir.

Comedian Terrence K. Williams hilariously told people to leave Elon Musk alone in the same post where he called him African American.

Comedian Terrence K. Williams got people discussing Elon Musk's African roots. Image: Getty Images

While Africa has many white people who have, for generations, been born and bred on African soil, there is still an ongoing debate regarding the claim of being African based on skin colour.

US comedian Terrence K. Williams took to Twitter to stand up for Musk out of sarcasm or loyalty; we are not exactly sure.

In his post, he called the billionaire an African American as he was born in Africa and now lives in the US… this might have been a silent jab, too, with comedians; you never know.

“Elon Musk is the first African American to own a large social media platform. He is one of my favourite African Americans and it’s sad to see so many people on the left attacking him during this Historic moment. I stand with Elon.”

Social media peeps debate the African American label for Elon Musk

While some feel it is fair and geographically correct to call Elon African American, others were having none of it.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@AdamoGrant23 said:

“African American? Are you sure? I'm not seeing that in his bio...”

@moore3t1 said:

“Correction: Afrikaner-American. Africans are those whose ancestors have inhabited that continent for most of the last 200000 years.”

@NPC_NOLA said:

“Obviously black or brown skinned people own the African American label. Heritage doesn’t matter, it’s only about skin colour.”

@AfarWatch said:

“Wait a minute, what? I am reading this correctly? Hell, no!”

@Ori_RSA said:

“Y’all still think that there are no white people who are born in Africa?"

Elon Musk named sole director of Twitter board after firing 9 members

In related news, Legit.ng reported that South African-born billionaire Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover raged on, making him the sole director of the social media company’s board. He fired nine board members.

As part of the takeover plans, Musk said that he needed to make the company private to make his desired changes.

On Monday, October 31, the company said Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban and Fei-Fei Li and Mimi Alemayehou had been removed.

