Nigerian singer Skales has called out his wife Precious for pretending about the loss of his mum

The singer had earlier taken to social media with a post suggesting that all was not well with his one-year-old marriage

Skales told Precious in a post to stop doing things for social media and match her words with actions in real life

Shortly after crying out over his mental health and urging people to marry kind partners, Skales has affirmed that there is something going on with his marriage.

The singer in a post which has now gone viral called out his wife Precious for fake mourning the death of his mum instead of showing care in real life.

Singer Skales calls out wife for being fake Photo credit: @skales/@thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

He continued by instructing her to take down her emotional post, and stop doing things for social media to see.

Skales also warned Precious not to get him angry.

See the post below:

Reactions to Skales' post

jasmine_precious:

"Think it’s best we all start signing contracts have kids nd co-parent peacefully.. cause ehn marriage no longer have value."

suaveskin.co:

"I don already know say the first post na wash may God airpus."

chiskyetc:

"The moment I saw her post I knew she’s a manipulator."

ugo.logo:

"Honestly I didn’t like that video she posted of her late mother inlaw. More like she was shaming her."

krisfun_:

"I think co-parenting is the new marriage, y'all should do that in peace rather than dragging each other like generator on gram."

sugarbaby_mimi126:

"Where are the set of people that say he’s not referring her wife he’s referring to her mumokan yin oni Bâle"

Source: Legit.ng