Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are a hot topic on social media after a photo of them kissing went viral

The lovers were attending the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Hollywood, and some lovely photos of the two were captured

Netizens have flocked to their timelines to express their admiration for the couple, with some jokingly saying they are envious of the pair

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's snap serving couple goals at the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' premiere has gone viral. Image: Taylor Hill

Source: UGC

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were among the celebrities who walked the red carpet for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Hollywood.

Many stunning photos emerged from the evening, as many A-listers were dressed in couture. Rihanna and her bae were no exception; their photos even went viral.

On Twitter, one of Rihanna's fans, who usually posts photos of the American singer, made no exception for the premiere and posted numerous snaps.

@GalerieRihanna posted a photo of Rihanna being kissed on the red carpet by ASAP Rocky. The adorable pic shows Rihanna smiling while ASAP gives her a cheek kiss.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

@GalerieRihanna shared the following cute snap on Twitter:

Netizens show love to ASAP Rocky and Rihanna

After a fan posted the adorable snap, online users flocked to the comments section. May fans expressed their undying love and admiration for the famous couple. Others expressed their envy of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's relationship. They wrote:

@jewell_scruggs said:

"A beautiful couple, I wish them more and more blessings and nothing but the best."

@LostInTheSkys shared:

"How I'm tryna be but my boyfriend but he's busy playing with me"

@HeatherHeadley6 wrote:

"God bless your love ❤️ and your family ."

@J4_Janet posted:

"They are so cute."

@TundeCode_ replied:

"This guy must be very lucky to date Riri"

@GreyNtshekang commented:

"They make me wanna date."

@DayOneFool also said:

"So this boy took her away from us"

@k_pealz also shared:

"I love what I see here ❤️❤️❤️"

@angel11025227 also posted:

"So pretty together."

Tems writes Rihanna's single for Black Panther movie

Nigerian singer Tems is ending 2022 on a very high note as she has made history with Barbadian singer Rihanna.

After six years of fully being an entrepreneur, Rihanna is set to make a come back with a single, Lift Me Up.

Lift Me Up is the lead single for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in honour of late lead actor Chadwick Boseman.

Source: Briefly.co.za