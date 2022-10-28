Trevor Noah took to his platform on The Daily Show to give his two cents about people's reaction to the new British Prime Minister (PM) Rishi Sunak

The comedian called out the politician's naysayers for being afraid of their President of the Government because he is of a marginalised race.

Trevor's analysis caused a buzz as some people disagreed with his opinion, insisting that there was no backlash over Rishi

Trevor Noah went for people who reacted negatively to Rishi Sunak. On an episode of The Daily Show, the host looked into the backlash the new British PM faced.

Trevor Noah spoke up for the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sanuk against detractors. Image: Getty Images/ Valerie Macon/Dan Kitwood

The South African comedian based in America suggested that the British population is scared of Rishi. Trevor's analysis was met with split reactions as some people did not agree with him.

Trevor Noah goes to bat for Rishi Sunak

According to TimesLIVE, Trevor Noah responded to people who criticise the new PM of Britain's wishes to knock. Rishi is first person of colour, to take up the big position in UK government. In his defense, Trevor Noah suggested that people were scared of Rishi because they thought minorities in power would do the same as their oppressors.

He said:

"Why are you so afraid I think it's because the quiet part that a lot of people don't realise they are saying is, 'We don't want these people who were previously oppressed to get into power because then they may do to us what we did to them', which, ironically, is not true."

Trevor concludes by giving examples. He said:

"Go to all these places that were British ruled, go to South Africa, wherever it is, unless people are being delusional, people aren't turning on anybody.”

Trevor Noah gets dragged over Rishi Sunak defense

Trevor got quite the reaction from people who thought differently. Most netizens reasoned that the problem with Rishi is that he is a rich leader who will not look after the working class.

@LeoKearse commented:

"Trevor Noah on the "racist backlash" (which didn't happen) to Rishi Sunak. The masks in the crowd do it for me. Fallacious unfunny comedy for scared compliant people."

@inanosum commented:

"PM Sunak was never really attacked for his skin-colour, but for being a ruthless elitist neoliberal. The Daily Show knows that. They are creating a straw man to label any future opposition to Sunak 'racist'. The liberal discourse ultimately serves to protect the power elites."

@thatfoxxybloke commented:

"Literally, nobody in the UK is saying what you’re claiming. This is Markle-level made-up nonsense to get attention."

@mikegalsworthy commented:

"I’ve not seen any backlash here apart from one phone-in to a radio show that went viral due to everyone condemning it. However, I’ve seen people celebrate it from all quarters - and his party has risen in the polls. I like Trevor, but this is weird."

@tomhfh commented:

"What backlash? Where? You're making things up."

