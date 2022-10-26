A masked figure with a hoodie that had been giving wrestling has finally taken off the mask to reveal its identity

The Rock's daughter followed in her father's footsteps and has been unveiled as a new member of the four-member group Schism

Her WWE debut as Ava Raine comes nearly 26 years since her father made his debut at wrestling's Survivor Series

The daughter of legendary wrestler Dwayne Johnson alias The Rock has treated her fans to a surprise by coming to WWE television.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made a surprise reveals as a new member of the wrestling group Schism. Photo: The Rock, WWE.

Source: UGC

WWE surprise

Simone Johnson who goes by the wrestling name Ava Raine was revealed to the fans as the fourth and newest member of Schism.

Ava's NXT TV appearance comes almost three decades after her legendary, well-toned, eyebrow-raising father made his debut in the 1996 Survivor Series.

WWE too to Twitter to post the surprise reveal with the caption:

"It's been @AvaRaineWWE all along!"

See the post below:

The surprise reveal turned out to be 21-year-old Ava who was signed to the WWE in February 2020 after getting a call-up to the wrestling body's development brand.

Netizens reacted to the Twitter post and below are some of their comments:

@mrdgaf21 wrote:

"The bloodline."

@TheElleParker_ wrote:

"I want to see her grow with this."

@NeoDorito wrote:

"I was not guessing Ava and I'm so excited to finally see her debut! This has been a long time coming!"

@Hunterangelmaz wrote:

"As soon as I saw the hair I said to myself that's the Rock's daughter."

Dwayne Johnson surprises mum with new house and car

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spoiled his mom rotten again. The Hollywood superstar bought his mom, Ata Johnson, a brand new mansion.

The actor took to social media to share some of the clips he filmed when he surprised his old lady with the fully-furnished house.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the former professional wrestler shared that there's no greater feeling than to make his 73-year-old mother happy.

The Rock encouraged millions of his fans to love their mothers.

Source: TUKO.co.ke