Cassper Nyovest has announced that he's searching for new talent to perform at his upcoming Fill Up in his hometown of Maftown

The rapper's gig will take place at Mmabatho Stadium on 3 December and he wants to give talented artists from North West an opportunity to perform at the concert

Cassper asked his homeboys and girls to share the names of talented artists from the province and he'll announce the winner of the competition soon

Cassper Nyovest is looking for new talent. The wealthy rapper is opening up the industry via his Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium concert.

Cassper Nyovest is searching for new talent to perform at his next Fill Up. Image: @casspernyovest

To spice up the build up to the 3 December gig, Mufasa took to his timeline to announce a talent search competition. It's opened to aspiring artists from his home province of North West.

The star took to Instagram to ask the people from his hometown to help him pick the best local talent to perform at the upcoming Fill Up.

TshisaLIVE reports that the event is set to shine light on upcoming talent from the North West province. Mufasa shared that he travelled from the province to Johannesburg at the back of a bakkie when he was still chasing his dreams. He now wants to make the road to stardom a bit easy for talented musicians from his province.

Cassper's homeboys and girls flooded his comment section with names and handles of talented artists from the province.

