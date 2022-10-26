Internationally recognized Ghanaian musician King Promise has rained praises on Nigerians for their support towards artists

The "Ten Toes" crooner expressed admiration for their love and faith in their local artists during an interview

King Promise's comments stirred mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with some strongly agreeing with him

King Promise has sparked controversy with a statement he made during an interview. The Ghanaian musician made some Ghanaians feel belittled and underappreciated when he praised Nigerians for their undying support towards their creatives.

While chatting with Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana, King Promise described Nigerians as "the most patriotic Africans ever." King Promise asserted that Nigerians would rate their local artists over a global star like Canadian rapper Drake while Ghanaians would do the opposite.

He said;

I feel like Ghanaians are very relaxed and Nigerians are very aggressive with their support and love.

King Promise Shares His Experience With Ghanaians

To buttress his point, King Promise compared the reactions of fans from the two countries to their artists on a platform he chose not to mention.

He recounted Ghanaians belittling his team's efforts to get him featured on the said platform and comparing him to other previously featured artists. On the other hand, when a Nigerian act featured on the platform, fans of artists belittled the previously featured acts, calling the Nigerian artist's performance the best on the platform.

Netizens React To King Promise's Comments on Nigerians

