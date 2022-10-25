Ciara and Russell Wilson are one of the most beloved in American culture when it comes to power couples

The two have been together publicly for years, and fans cannot seem to get enough of them as they seem genuine in their PDA

Ciara and Russell look like the ultimate family, and their social media shows just how much they love each other

Ciara and Russell Wilson have been branded the perfect couple by many people. The beautiful husband and wife often get attention on social media for their posts.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are some people's favourite couple thanks to their wholesome social media posts. Image: Getty Images/ Kevin Mazur/ Rich Graessle

Cici and her man go all out when it comes to that their family photo shoots. Other times the couple is in a more casual setting as they go about their normal life.

Ciara and Russell Wilson relationship

Ciara was born on 25 October, and Briefly News put together some of the standout moments of the pop star's family to celebrate her life. The couple is a close-knit family, showing off their photo shoots and adventures with their little ones.

Ciara family pictures

The family loves to look regal when they take family photos. Ciara and Russell constantly give king and queen vibes, as proven in the following photos.

The family is made up of three children. The first frame in the picture below shows Ciara sitting with her whole family Sienna Princess (5), Win Harrison (2) and Future Zahir (8).

Ciara captioned a picture, "Black Excellence", to show how proud she is of creating a family with Russell. The two have been praised for having a blended family, as Russell accepted Future's son with Ciara as his own.

Ciara and Russell's special moments on video

The pop singer also uses social media to show herself spending family time with her kids. In one video, Ciara showed up to support Russell while working in the sports field as a football player.

Ciara is not shy to write sweet captions dedicated to Russell. In the video below, Cici made a montage of their moments together to celebrate their anniversary.

Ciara and Russell Wilson's kids

Ciara is also a doting mother, as she posted a picture at her son's baseball game. Her family with Russell is beautiful, and she admits there is nothing better than having them in her corner.

Ciara and Russell also have a family dog they introduced to the internet. The puppy's name is Bronco, and their kids named her. Ciara says Russell surprised her with the pet.

Briefly News readers reacted to Ciara's special day and were happy to wish her a happy birthday. Fans showered her with compliments on her birthday.

Annie Bokulumbwa Lomama commented:

"Happy birthday to you."

Tavia Mashobane Mntungwa

"Thank you for being true to your age. Happiest birthday to you Queen of Rnb and hip hop."

Bhudda Sej said:

"Hawu sibadala bafethu ngeke."

Ciara's fans all over the world also shared birthday wishes. Many posted tributes and messages for her.

@CiCiContent wrote:

"Happy Birthday to the Queen Ciara Princess Wilson! You are a mogul Mom, iconic Queen and my #1 idol til this day!! I will always rock with you."

@CRUNKCOCOCRUNK tweeted:

"My idol who taught me how to dance and all was on 106&park with love you enjoy your birthday."

@ChrystalPaid wrote:

"Happy birthday. May this year and the years to come, continue to bring you better things!"

Ciara and Russel Willaims serve couples goals with throwback Easter videos at the White House

R&B singer Ciara and American football quarterback Russel Williams went to the White House with their family during the Easter holidays.

The couple took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of their family singing while waiting for the president and also playing football outside.

Fans and friends of the couple took to the comment section of their posts to show them love and called them relationship goals.

