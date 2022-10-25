Stonebwoy Set To Drop Revenge-Themed Action-Packed Visuals for Gidigba; Netizens React To Movie Trailer
- Ghanaian dancehall and reggae musician Stonebwoy dropped his single Gidigba (Firm and Strong) on September 9, 2022
- The popular single has earned over three million streams across various music streaming platforms
- Stonebwoy has announced the release of a thriller-packed visual for Gidigba (Firm and Strong) on October 28, 2022
Ghanaian dancehall and reggae artist Stonebwoy got fans delighted with the announcement of a movie for his latest single, Gidigba (Firm and Strong). The movie is set for release on October 28, 2022, at 5 PM Ghana time.
To build anticipation ahead of the release, Stonebwoy dropped the trailer of the Gidigba movie across his various social media accounts.
The black-and-white visuals feature a happy family of four coming out of a building. The loving family is chatting as the mother and son share a brief hug.
The next scene captures the family begging for their lives as someone points a gun at them. The parents are eventually killed in the presence of their daughter. On the other hand, the son witnessed the incident as he peeped through a hole.
Hurt by the murder of his parents; he gathers a group of young men to seek revenge.
Fans Excited Over Stonebwoy's Gidigba Movie Trailer
The trailer wowed fans of the rapper, who expressed excitement in his comments section.
twumasi.vincent.121
It’s about to go down
@GeneralMarcus18
A movie truly we can’t wait ..
Jack Eli
Looking forward to it! Keep up the hard and good work
afro_bongo
Hello Friday hurry up
Seidu Tahiru Al-siddique
Go haaarrrda everything about you is classic
@Joelkodjo33
BHIM TO THE WORLD The is stone's dancehall stage
thefeezman
best movie to be released
