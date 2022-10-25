Ghanaian dancehall and reggae musician Stonebwoy dropped his single Gidigba (Firm and Strong) on September 9, 2022

The popular single has earned over three million streams across various music streaming platforms

Stonebwoy has announced the release of a thriller-packed visual for Gidigba (Firm and Strong) on October 28, 2022

Ghanaian dancehall and reggae artist Stonebwoy got fans delighted with the announcement of a movie for his latest single, Gidigba (Firm and Strong). The movie is set for release on October 28, 2022, at 5 PM Ghana time.

To build anticipation ahead of the release, Stonebwoy dropped the trailer of the Gidigba movie across his various social media accounts.

The black-and-white visuals feature a happy family of four coming out of a building. The loving family is chatting as the mother and son share a brief hug.

The next scene captures the family begging for their lives as someone points a gun at them. The parents are eventually killed in the presence of their daughter. On the other hand, the son witnessed the incident as he peeped through a hole.

Hurt by the murder of his parents; he gathers a group of young men to seek revenge.

Fans Excited Over Stonebwoy's Gidigba Movie Trailer

The trailer wowed fans of the rapper, who expressed excitement in his comments section.

Stonebwoy buys a new Bentley, flaunts the customised car in flawless video

Ghanaian Dancehall music artiste Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, added a new car to his collection of vehicles.

The new car happens to be a Bentley. Stonebwoy showed off the black-coloured car in a video on social media.

In the video which was widely shared on Instagram blogs, Stonebwoy was seen seated in the car which's number plate was customised with the Gidigba singer's moniker, 1GAD.

