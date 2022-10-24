Veteran actress Rita Dominic is a very attractive woman, and her husband Fidelis Anosike knows this

Anosike took to his Instagram page with a photo of the actress between her colleagues Ramsey Nouah and Chidi Mokeme getting kisses

Rita's husband issued a warning and his reaction sparked hilarious comments from Nigerians

Rita Dominic's husband has sparked hilarious reactions on social media with his recent post about the actress.

Anosike on his Instagram page shared a throwback photo of his wife between her veteran colleagues, Chidi Mokeme and Ramsey Nouah, who generously pasted kisses on her cheeks.

Rita Dominic's hubby reacts to a photo pf her Photo credit: @fidelisanosike

Rita closed her eyes as she grinned from ear to ear in the moment. Anosike captioned the post with a warning statement to the men involved in the photo.

"Pls be careful "

In the comments, the actress' husband questioned why she was laughing in the moment.

"Riri you were actually smiling to their kisses?"

Nigerians react to the post

evelynakoun:

" some body son is jealous of his wife ooo."

iam_angel4life:

"Continue!!!!!"

rakas.chic:

"Cute Riri, class epitomized."

gifty_tima:

"She's all yours boss"

chibuzo.ventures:

" good talk."

speckyann:

"To whom it may concern"

ihemsngozi:

"Lolz funny man."

christy_oma_16:

"Yesoooo be careful "

Fans flood social media with congratulations amid rumours of actress welcoming twin girls in UK

Fans and well-wishers flooded the online community with congratulatory messages for Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, amid rumours of welcoming a set of twins in the UK with hubby, Fidelis Anosike.

The much-loved movie star got married back in April in a much-talked-about ceremony that had family members, close friends and industry colleagues in attendance.

Amid the wedding festivities, social media users speculated that the 47-year-old thespian was already with child.

The comments were made in reaction to Dominic’s slightly pronounced tummy in some of the outfits she rocked during her bridal shower.

Rita Dominic debunks rumours of her welcoming twins

Talented actress Rita Dominic debunked the rumours that she and her husband Fidelis Anosike welcomed a set of twins in the United Kingdom.

In a tweet via her official Twitter handle on Wednesday, September 21, Rita shared a gif with the caption 'Fake News', which means the widespread information was false.

Following Rita’s announcement, many netizens took to different social media platforms to react.

Source: Legit.ng