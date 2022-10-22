Isreal DMW's big day which he has been counting down to for months has finally arrived

Juju as he is fondly called is holding his white ceremony and other rites today October 22

Isreal's wife is a beauty to behold, and Nigerians have pointed out the resemblance between her and Davido's Chioma

Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW is finally a married man, as he is holding the last leg of his wedding ceremony in Benin today, October 22.

Juju as he is fondly called landed himself a beautiful woman, Sheila and photos of her in her white church wedding outfit got Nigerians gushing over her.

Isreal DMW shares photos as he becomes a married man Photo credit: @isrealdmw/@elvia_john

"Officially a married man. @sheila.courage."

Isreal was also sighted in the video shared by his wife's makeup artiste on white suit and dark shades, lovingly holding his woman.

One of Sheila's friends also took to her Instagram story channel with a video of the moment Isreal and his woman exchanged their vows.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations pour in for Isreal and his wife

oluwadamilolafad:

"Congratulations our juju "

alltinzglam:

"You beat that face to stupor"

glambyuwa:

"So beautiful "

blessings783:

"Wow beautiful congratulations."

foski_17:

"They actually lookalike "

princesschoiceeweka:

"They look very much alike."

yungjosh____:

"Omo!!! Juju fine o ……God bless your new home "

abrahampetersosemudiame:

"Congratulations bro"

jaey_money:

"Congratulations e nor easy"

Isreal DMW's wife issues warning to ladies

Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW aka Juju, is finally a married man and congratulations were order.

Shortly after their traditional wedding ceremony, Juju's wife, Sheila, took to Instagram with beautiful photos and a clip from the ceremony.

The young lady who is clearly happy to have landed her man expressed gratitude to Jesus.

She then went on to brag about the fact that she now has a husband but told ladies not to forget that men cannot be trusted.

Isreal DMW shares video from traditional wedding venue set up

Taking to his Instagram story channel, Juju as he is fondly called, shared videos of the set-up and preparation in place for his big day.

In the first clip, the groom-to-be showed different huge, beautiful portraits of him and his fiancée at different points on the wall, decorated with flowers.

The second clip showed the inside of the well-lit venue which was still being set up with beautiful flowers, petals, and drapes.

