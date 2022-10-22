Kim Kardashian is known for making bold fashion choices, but most of her fans were shocked by her new thought process

Kris Jenner, in the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, was undergoing hip surgery and revealed Kim had made a request to her doctor

The mother of four had asked the doctor to save her mum's bone as she would make jewellery out of it

Reality star Kim Kardashian has made headlines for wanting to make jewellery from her mum's bones.

Kim Kardashian and her mum at an award show. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

During the latest episode of the Kardashians on Hulu, the momajer went through hip surgery after suffering ongoing pain from it for a while.

The surgery was successful, and while talking to her daughters Khloe and Kylie, she told them the odd request Kim had made.

"Kim asked the doctor to save her my bones, so she could make jewelry out of it."

Kylie noted that the request was bizarre, while Khloe seemed intrigued by her big sister's quest with the bones.

The Good American founder was quick to remind her mother when she made an odd request of wanting to turn her ashes into diamonds.

Kris quipped that she still thought the idea was bomb she said:

"That's a great idea."

Despite the odd request made, Kim was supportive of her mum's surgery and was worried but hoped for the best.

She said:

"I'm not nervous, My mom is 66 years young. It's always scary going into surgery, but she's in the best hands. And I've threatened everyone's lives, so."

