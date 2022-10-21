Jada Pinkett Smith and her hubby Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino were on the Red Table Talk show, and they narrated how they forgave each other

The award-winning show host also disclosed that she enjoys seeing her hubby have a good relationship with his ex and that the two usually take non-romantic trips together

Sheree thanked Jada for being patient with her and for also committing to working on their relationship for the sake of peace

Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett and his ex-wife Sheree Zampino have shown people how healthy relationships in blended families look after having a sit-down on the Red Table Talk show.

Jada Pinkett and her husband, Will Smith. Photo: Getty Images.

Jada Pinkett: Fun to watch them together

Jada invited Sheree, who was filling in for her daughter Willow who was on a tour.

The two walked down memory lane on how they had to work around their relationship for the sake of peace and for everyone to enjoy their relationship.

In one instance, Jada disclosed that Sheree, who shares a child with Will, would join them for their family vacations.

"They take trips, I'm not there. Not together romantically but like if he's going on a book tour and his mum is going and his sister, it's fun for me to watch them enjoy each other. It takes time though. Not having trouble with everyone," she said.

Here is the video of their conversation:

The show was about toxic forgiveness, and they also talked about the process it took for them to forgive each other and stand each other.

Jada, who married Smith two years after his divorce, acknowledged:

“I was in the picture too soon."

She then confessed to apologising to Sheree, who had a three-year marriage to Will and is the mother of Trey Smith, 29.

“Trying to have a blended family and not really have a blueprint for that, we really had to figure it out along the way. For me, it really was about maturity [and] not understanding the marital dynamic," added Jada.

Jada to write memoir about her marriage

Elsewhere, the A-list actress left people anticipating her memoir after saying she is working on disclosing her 'entanglement' to Will.

Every time Jada speaks about her union with the award-winning actor, fans are usually angry because they think she exposes so many personal details that should be private.

The mother of two disclosed she will author the intricate details of her relationship and the difficult journey it has been with the movie star.

