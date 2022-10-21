Billie Eilish and her lover Jesse Rutherford were spotted giving each other deep smooches outside a restaurant

The young singer, who is 20 and Jesse, a member of alternative rock band, were excited to be in each other's arms

Billie and Jesse shared a meal amidst grins, and while walking out, he put his arms around the Bad Boy singer

Grammy Award Winner Billie Eilish and a member of an alternative rock band, the Neighbourhood, have confirmed they are dating.

Billie Eilish, 20, and her new lover Jesse Rutherford. Photos: PAGE SIX.

Billie is in love

The Ocean Eyes singer just confirmed her rumoured relationship with Jesse by sealing it with a kiss outside an Indian restaurant, as reported by the NEW YORK POST.

The Grammy winner, and the lead singer of alternative rock band The Neighbourhood, smiled as they shared a meal, which was followed by some adorable PDA on the sidewalk.

Eilish donned an oversized denim jacket and black Converse sneakers, and she grabbed Rutherford’s face several times to smooch the frontman, who held his leading lady by the waist.

Rutherford was rocking a long-sleeved, black-and-white striped shirt, which he paired with black pants and a matching tote

His enamoured grin was his standout accessory as he lovingly put his arm around the Bad Guy singer’s shoulder.

The new couple strolled for a bit while engaging in what seemed like a flirtatious conversation before getting into Rutherford’s silver Volkswagen Beetle.

Career growth

Separately Legit.ng had covered a feature on the singer, and at the age of eight, she joined the Los Angeles Children's Choir, from where she developed her soulful vocals.

Eilish and her brother Finneas were home-schooled throughout their school life.

She had released two of her songs before her breakthrough in 2016, "Six Feet Under" and "Fingers Crossed".

Further, she produced "Blue Eyes", which was released by Interscope.

The track hit 14 million on the online streams. In 2018, Pirate released a pair of singles, "You Should See Me in a Crown" and "When the Party is Over".

