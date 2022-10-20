A big man was seen moving a Corsa Lite standing in his way, which inspired peeps to crack some jokes about it

The task was incredibly labour-intensive, and the muscular gent's stature was perfect for such a wild thing

Social media users were shocked by how he did it, and some peeps were genuinely concerned about his back

A big man moved a Corsa Lite out of his way which, which made peeps crack some humorous jokes about the incident.

A big man moved a Corsa Lite relatively easily, and SA peeps couldn't help making witty comments. Images: Mzansi LIVE/ Facebook

Source: UGC

The odd clip was posted by Mzansi LIVE, who jokingly thought the man lifting the hatchback was Big Zulu. The Facebook post received moderate attention from some witty peeps who were also concerned about his back after the labour-intensive task.

A Corsa Lite isn't the heaviest car in the world, but it surely is a mission to attempt to lift it. The man slowly walking up to it is quite bulky, and judging by the technique he used to get it off the ground, he's used to incredible heavy lifting.

The task should not be done by someone who isn't as bulky. It could cause serious injury if done so. Peeps across the country understood this quite well and also cracked some jokes amidst the safety advice. See the comments below:

Jeffrey Pinna Jeff Manyandi said:

"Corsa Lite.. He took advantage "

Cyndee Sandy commented:

"Careful with your disc bro! It might slip "

Mansfield Siamutete asked:

"So why didn’t he pick the Engine side???? "

Lidya Nega mentioned:

"This is what I wish my husband could do whenever I'm blocked by a car"

Mia Ashley N'waVuma posted:

"We once did this to a car that parked us in. When the lady came out, her face was priceless "

Brian Bradley Barth Tshiboko shared:

"If your spinal disc might prolapse you'll end up in a wheelchair ♿."

Vha Kwevho asked:

"Why did he pass BMW "

Gomes Yange Kumbweta said:

"He was good until I realized that the car doesn't have an engine."

Buff man picks car up to move it out of his way

A video of a strongman lifting a Corsa Lite to move it out of his vehicle's way has gained a massive 2.9 million views on TikTok.

The man's insane strength wowed the TikTok world as he squatted down before effortlessly lifting the vehicle.

The comments section was filled with peeps in awe of his ability but naturally, there were some joke makers.

Source: Briefly.co.za