Since Chioma aka Chef Chi is back in Davido's life, his crew members are eating good, and they can't hide it

In a post sighted online, 30BG crew member Peruzzi advised men to get themselves women who can cook

The singer's post stirred huge reactions and comments about Chioma seeing as Isreal DMW also made a video praising her cooking skills

It seems Davido got himself a good woman in Chioma Rowland, as everyone around is attesting to her uniqueness.

In a post sighted online, one of the singer sunder Davido's label who is also rumoured to be Chioma's cousin, Peruzzi dropped an advice.

Davido's Peruzzi drops advice for men Photo credit: @peruzzi_vibez/@thechefchi

Source: Instagram

According to Peruzzi, men need to get themselves a woman who can also cook up mouthwatering delicacies.

"Get yourself a bad b*itch that can cook too."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

Different reactions to Peruzzi's post

greatnessofficial_:

"Chioma wot did u add in ur stew no de hide update."

chomy.ada:

"Chioma be cooking their tastebuds to testify ♥️"

chic_esosa:

"Chioma don cook stew this afternoon"

king_priest4:

"Chefchi na complete package❤️❤️❤️beauty, character and proper home training. I envy papa Ify"

shopevrytin1:

"Hope say una neva turn our chichi to una cook‍♀️ abeg make dem quick marry her ooo, no be say wen una chop finish, we go come dey hear stories that touches the spinal cord☻️☻️"

expert.911:

"U chop frm the food she brought yesterday I guess"

preshydmw:

"Omo all the smokers for 30bg don dey chop steady now chef chi you do this one oya na."

realchinnynnaji:

"Food is very important and respect too."

damnath_collections:

"It's like this one is supporting Sophie ooo"

Isreal DMW hails Chioma as she makes magic in kitchen

In a video shared by the Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW, Chioma was seen making meals in the kitchen, and Isreal's voice was heard in the background saying good words about her.

He praised her for having good character and knowing how to cook very well, and she responded by saying thank you to his commendation.

The variety of meals Chioma made could be seen in the video, making fans salivate for it.

Source: Legit.ng