The veteran rapper and his son enjoy a buddy-some relationship, and it's no wonder the young man is taking over with his daddy's blessing

The father and son duo are taking over the airwaves as they recently hit an all-time high in the Hip Hop chart

Veteran Hip Hop rapper Diddy's son King Combs has revealed he is taking over from his dad in Hip Hop.

Diddy's son, King Combs, says he's ready to take over rap. Photo: King Combs.

Source: Instagram

The King is here

Diddy has turned his focus to R&B and is leaving the door open for his heirs to control Bad Boy's hip-hop empire.

His son King Combs says he's boldly stepping up to claim it.

According to a video from TMZ, when they met the young man, he admitted he was primed to take over Bad Boy as his dad's career matures.

Team Combs is off to a fantastic start to their respective hustles. In the summer, they became the first father-son duo to simultaneously hit the Hip Hop/RnB Chart's Top 10.

Diddy released his Love Records intro, which featured Bryson Tiller, while the son King collaborated with Kodak Black for the new anthem "Can’t Stop Won’t Stop."

King's record bridged a few generations as he sampled a sampled Lil Kim's classic jam and took advantage of that time-tested Bad Boy energy at his fingertips!

The Prince of Bad Boy also addressed the naysayers and meme-makers accusing him of flaunting his daddy's money, power and reach.

