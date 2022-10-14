Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has finally shaved off his trademark beard and moustache after many years

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor unveiled his new lean-shaven look while on tour with his friend and Jeff Beck

Depp was spotted wearing blue striped baker boy hat and large blue-tinted sunglasses and many couldn't believe it was him

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp is looking totally different after shaving off his trademark beard.

Johnny Depp with his signature beard, moustache (l), while (r) is the actor after shaving off beard. Photo: Mirror.

Source: UGC

The Hollywood actor, unveiled his brand-new clean-shaven look while on tour with his friend and award-winning musician Jeff Beck, after the pair played a show in New York City.

According to Mirror, Depp looked noticeably different from his appearances in the courtroom a number of months ago amid his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 59-year-old actor is now sporting a clean-shaven look, after famously rocking his signature moustache and facial hair for decades.

Following his latest show in New York City, Johnny was seen wearing blue striped baker boy hat and large blue-tinted sunglasses, which covered most of his face.

Johnny Depp in love with his lawyer

In other news, the Pirates of The Caribbean actor is dating lawyer Joelle Rich who represented him in a trial in the United Kingdom.

The actor who hit international headlines after his much-publicised divorce from fellow actress Amber Heard has been snapped with the legal practitioner raising suspicion about their relationship.

According to Page Six, the duo's relationship has been confirmed to be a romantic one with the lawyer being separated as proceedings of her divorce are yet to be finalised.

Us Weekly reported that the British attorney, a mother of two showed her support during Depp's defamation proceedings and was in Virginia.

Depp had been linked with firebrand lawyer Camille Vasquez who triumphantly represented him in a defamation suit against ex-wife Amber.

She dismissed the rumours telling the publication People:

"I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist. It’s unfortunate, and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

Source: TUKO.co.ke