Ghanaian Actor John Dumelo Grants Son's Wish to Visit Yam Farm as the Young Lad Celebrates 4th Birthday
- Ace movie star John Dumelo has proven he is an excellent father in addition to being a talented actor and hardworking farmer
- The popular Ghanaian actor fulfilled the earnest request of his son, who has a preference for the farm over school
- On the occasion of his fourth birthday, John Dumelo sent his son to his yam farm to observe the work taking place
Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has displayed his fatherly love for his son in a rather interesting way.
The movie star had earlier had an interaction with his son,John Dumelo Junior. The young lad was on the verge of throwing a tantrum after insisting he wanted to spend the day on his father's farm instead of attending school.
As the young John Dumelo celebrated his fourth birthday, the little boy received a huge surprise from his father, who sent him to the farm. In celebration of his special day, the birthday boy shared a picture of himself on the yam farm. John Dumelo Junior's caption read;
Happiest birthday to me….super happy to be on the farm with daddy …who wants to buy yam???
All About John Dumelo Junior
John Dumelo Junior is the firstborn of Ghanaian actor, farmer and politician John Dumelo with his beautiful wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu. The young boy, born on October 13 2018, is blessed with a younger sister.
Birthday Wishes Pour In For John Dumelo's Son
kploanyicynthia
Happiest birthday to the farmer's son ,who want to be a farmer.
mrsbitar031612
Happy birthday to future entrepreneur
get_flawless_with_ritz
Happy birthday son . As for the yam we will buy plenty but finish school first
thatafricagirlgh
Happy birthday incoming Agric minister
Legit.ng previously reported that Ghanaian movie star John Dumelo spent time on his farm, and he showed fans a highlight of his visit.
Apparently, when it was time for lunch, the top actor got busy and made himself a pot of jollof rice using firewood.
Social media users had hilarious reactions to the actor’s video, with one IG fan noting that there is no meat in the big pot of rice.
Source: YEN.com.gh