Ace movie star John Dumelo has proven he is an excellent father in addition to being a talented actor and hardworking farmer

The popular Ghanaian actor fulfilled the earnest request of his son, who has a preference for the farm over school

On the occasion of his fourth birthday, John Dumelo sent his son to his yam farm to observe the work taking place

Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has displayed his fatherly love for his son in a rather interesting way.

The movie star had earlier had an interaction with his son,John Dumelo Junior. The young lad was on the verge of throwing a tantrum after insisting he wanted to spend the day on his father's farm instead of attending school.

As the young John Dumelo celebrated his fourth birthday, the little boy received a huge surprise from his father, who sent him to the farm. In celebration of his special day, the birthday boy shared a picture of himself on the yam farm. John Dumelo Junior's caption read;

Happiest birthday to me….super happy to be on the farm with daddy …who wants to buy yam???

All About John Dumelo Junior

John Dumelo Junior is the firstborn of Ghanaian actor, farmer and politician John Dumelo with his beautiful wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu. The young boy, born on October 13 2018, is blessed with a younger sister.

Birthday Wishes Pour In For John Dumelo's Son

Happiest birthday to the farmer's son ,who want to be a farmer.

Happy birthday to future entrepreneur

Happy birthday son . As for the yam we will buy plenty but finish school first

Happy birthday incoming Agric minister

