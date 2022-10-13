Khloe Kardashian has highlighted the importance of having regular check-ups on skin cancer after her recent scare

The Reality TV Star recently underwent a procedure to remove a tumour from her face, which she had passed for a zit

Khloe thanked her surgeons for the good work they had done and addressed the issue since she had noticed how worried people were to see her with a bandage

Reality TV Star Khloe Kardashian has shared her journey with raker skin

Khloe Kardashian talks about removing face tumor. Photo: Khloe Kardashian.

Get regular checks

According to TMZ, Kardashian spoke up about the importance of getting skin cancer checks after experiencing a scare of her own.

Via her Instagram stories, she revealed that she recently had to undergo surgery to remove a tumour from her famous face.

The revelation came after the Good American founder said she had noticed many people were concerned about the bandage she had on her face.

“Numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face,” she said.

The star revealed that she decided to get a check-up when she found a bump on her face and had passed it for a zit.

“It was not budging,” at first thinking it was “something as minor as a zit.”

After consultation with two dermatologists and two biopsies, Kardashian was advised “to have an immediate operation to remove the tumour from her face.

In one selfie, Kardashian was seen with a small rectangular white bandage covering her right cheek.

