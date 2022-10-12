Nollywood filmmaker and Toyin Abraham’s ex-husband, Seun Egbegbe, has regained freedom after being tucked away behind prison bars for three years

Egbegbe, who was incarcerated in 2017, was freed after a Federal High Court in Lagos reviewed his case and found him guilty of just one of the 44 charges against him

The embattled filmmaker's release has sparked different reactions from Nigerians on social media who are familiar with his story

A difficult phase has blown over for Nollywood filmmaker Olajide Kareem, popularly known as Seun Egbegbe, who can now rejoin society and live as a free man following his release from prison.

The embattled filmmaker’s life took a turn for the worse in February 2017 after he was incarcerated for allegedly duping no fewer than 40 Bureaus De Change operators in different parts of Lagos state.

Egbegbe, who was formerly married to Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, allegedly swindled moneychangers by claiming he had naira to change into foreign currencies and vice versa.

The Ebony Production boss and his alleged accomplice, Oyekan Ayomide, were arraigned for alleged serial frauds to the tune of N71million.

In a fresh development, fate has now smiled upon the filmmaker after a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, reviewed his case and found Egbegbe guilty of just one of the 44 count charges against him and set him free, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Linda Ikeji equally reports that Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo declared that 43 of the 44 Count charges were dismissed because of a lack of witnesses to substantiate their claims.

Nigerians react on social media

yendishomebargains said:

"Guy will come out and see that the world he was trying to please and flaunt for has left him behind , the world doesn’t really care , just try and live well."

thegirlbisola__ said:

"Be a good man and don’t ever go back to ur vomit."

garvinmartins101 said:

"Nah iPhone X you thief that year ooo 14 don com out oo."

dattechguy said:

"iPhone 1 legbegbe, Toyin Abraham your ex boo is back."

lammie_hrm said:

"Oya fun wan legbe gbe gbe …”all the money recovered from him as evidence should be returned back to him” na waoooo."

teeh_lyfstyle said:

"Welcome back oo. We don almost forget you."

iamfa831 said:

"Even Toyin Abraham wey be hin wife don marry another man born join self fear woman."

dhbwholesalesenterprises said:

"iPhone 1 legbe gbe gbe welcome back, now iPhone is up to 14 waka jeje ooo."

