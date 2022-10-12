Cardi B's breakout hit Bodak Yellow has not lost its steam as a big hit on the rap scene years later

The rapper has grown since her musical debut with the now classic hip-hop song that many fans love

The track is an unforgettable banger that established her impressive career, and fans reacted to its latest milestone by praising Cardi

Cardi B has been growing in music since she dropped her first big hit Bodak Yellow. The rapper proved to everyone that she's not a one-hit-wonder.

'Bodak Yellow' by Cardi B continues to receive accolades long after its initial release in 2017. Image: Getty Images/ Dia Dipasupil/Rich Fury

Cardi B's song Bodak Yellow has not lost its buzz as a viral song among fans. The 2017 viral hits song still maintains its popularity proven by its growing number in sales.

Cardi B's Bodak Yellow continues its winning streak

Cardi B's biggest song went platinum for the 11th time recently, according to a post on Twitter by an account that shares the latest charting data for music. The song was released in 2017 and has continued to be a favourite among the rapper's fan base.

Fans celebrated the new song's success nearly five years later. Many dubbed Cardi the main player in hip-hop and in making business moves.

@ohmybardixx commented:

"WAP next!! Mother is a force to be reckoned with."

@CortezTea commented:

"Again…The current reigning Queen of Rap, Cardi B."

@BossLad95668130 commented:

"Cardi B really don't have to release another album if she don't want to. Her first album was so good that it's still selling well four and a half years later and she's still everyone's first pick when it comes to business and endorsements."

@KanittaJ commented:

"Oh wow! A forever bop. That's great news to receive on your birthday."

@John88074863 commented:

"Empress of rap did that."

@Cardi525313881 commented:

"Cardi B Bodak Yellow still making history 5 years later."

