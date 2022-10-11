Award-winning Ghanaian Dancehall music superstar Stonebwoy is the latest Bentley car owner in town

The new car, which is in a tint of black colour, has already been registered with a customised licence number

A video of the Bentley has surfaced online showing the 1GAD, as fans choose to call Stonebwoy, having a feel of the car

Ghanaian Dancehall music artiste Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, has added a new car to his collection of vehicles.

The new car happens to be a Bentley. Stonebwoy showed off the black-coloured car in a video on social media.

In the video which has been widely shared on Instagram blogs, Stonebwoy is seen seated in the car which's number plate was customised with the Gidigba singer's moniker, 1GAD.

Stonebwoy has got himself a new Bentley Photo source: @stonebwoy, @ghkwaku

Source: UGC

The interior of the car, as sighted in the video, showed an orange-coloured upholstery. From the steering wheel, the seats, to the dashboard, the colour orange dominated with black finishing.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the video below:

Stonebwoy's fans hail him over the new Bentley car

The video of Stonebwoy'snew car has sparked loads of reactions on social media. Many of his followers have showered praises on him.

derry_onpoint said:

It’s beautiful .. Congratulations champ @stonebwoy …. I tap into his blessings

talk.withhelen said:

Congratulations, you truly deserve it cos u have worked very hard for it

her_thrifthub said:

He’s worked so hard, he deserves all the sweet pampering.

adwoavee57 said:

These people doesn’t even make noise but if it was some ladies I know . By now nka hmmm

SwankyB:

"This is lovely and it feels good."

Stonebwoy Brings the House Down at GUBA Awards in Rwanda

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Stonebwoy put up a show-stopping performance at the Grow, Unite, Build, Africa (GUBA) Awards in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Ghanaian music star performed some of his hit songs to the delight of Ghanaians at the event and patrons from other African countries.

His performance was applauded by netizens who caught a glimpse of his performance on social media, social media users have commended him for the performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh