Stonebwoy Buys A New Bentley, Flaunts The Customised Car In Flawless Video, Fans Congratulate Him
- Award-winning Ghanaian Dancehall music superstar Stonebwoy is the latest Bentley car owner in town
- The new car, which is in a tint of black colour, has already been registered with a customised licence number
- A video of the Bentley has surfaced online showing the 1GAD, as fans choose to call Stonebwoy, having a feel of the car
Ghanaian Dancehall music artiste Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, has added a new car to his collection of vehicles.
The new car happens to be a Bentley. Stonebwoy showed off the black-coloured car in a video on social media.
In the video which has been widely shared on Instagram blogs, Stonebwoy is seen seated in the car which's number plate was customised with the Gidigba singer's moniker, 1GAD.
The interior of the car, as sighted in the video, showed an orange-coloured upholstery. From the steering wheel, the seats, to the dashboard, the colour orange dominated with black finishing.
See the video below:
Stonebwoy's fans hail him over the new Bentley car
The video of Stonebwoy'snew car has sparked loads of reactions on social media. Many of his followers have showered praises on him.
derry_onpoint said:
It’s beautiful .. Congratulations champ @stonebwoy …. I tap into his blessings
talk.withhelen said:
Congratulations, you truly deserve it cos u have worked very hard for it
her_thrifthub said:
He’s worked so hard, he deserves all the sweet pampering.
adwoavee57 said:
These people doesn’t even make noise but if it was some ladies I know . By now nka hmmm
SwankyB:
"This is lovely and it feels good."
Stonebwoy Brings the House Down at GUBA Awards in Rwanda
