Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to show love to his manager Tlee Moiloa after his recent successes in the entertainment industry

The rapper's music career is flourishing and his other businesses, such as boxing and boxing promotion, are also going well

The Siyathandana hitmaker took to his timeline to give Tlee his flowers while he can still smell them for being the best manager he could ask for

Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to show love to his manager. The rapper is one of the most successful entertainers in Mzansi thanks to Tlee Moiloa.

Cassper Nyovest showed love to his manager, Tlee Moiloa. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: UGC

Mufasa's career is flourishing and all his other businesses are also going well. The star is grateful to Tlee for all the hard work he has put into his brand.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper Nyovest gave his manager his flowers while he can still smell them. The Siyathandana hitmaker wrote:

"I have the best manager in the game. TLEE THE GOAT!!! Foreal!!!"

Peeps took to Cassper's timeline and agreed that Tlee is the best when it comes to managing artists in Mzansi.

@RealHlengiWay commented:

"Bless Bridge Entertainment."

@Hailey__flagg said:

"Good job, you guys are hard workers."

@mokoena_maiza wrote:

"The best in the game."

@EuphoriaHeart_ commented:

"@BridgeBossTLee is a legend of his own craft."

@King_O_051 said:

"I look up to him - he’s a rare breed."

@InnocentMosoeu wrote:

"I wish he could mentor me, your success says a lot bout him. N the funny part is that he is not. All over trying to make a point."

@IMatterthereal added:

"@BridgeBossTLee is the best manager in the game, no cap."

