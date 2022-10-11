Multi-award-winning rapper Cardi B is celebrating another trip around the sun

The stunner's fans did not miss a chance to celebrate their fav female rapper on her special day

Fans headed to social media to list some of the best tracks from the WAP hitmaker as a special way to celebrate her

Cardi B is finally in her 30s, and fans are celebrating with her. The award-winning rapper is regarded as one of the best female rappers in the world.

Social media users are celebrating rapper Cardi B's 30th birthday. Image: @iamcardib.

There's no denying that Cardi B is a force to be reckoned with in the hip-hop industry.

The rapper has set the bar very high for male and female rappers. In March 2022, the star made history by becoming the first rapper to have an album certified platinum when her 2018 masterpiece Invasion of Privacy was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

To mark the legendary female rapper's special day, social media users took to Twitter to list some of the best hits that Cardi B has dropped.

Many said her hit song Bodak Yellow was the best, while others argued that Motorsport takes the crown.

"In honor of Cardi B’s 30th birthday, tell us your favorite song by the star!"

@romansupreme_ said:

"Motorsport is her best song, everyone say thank you Nicki."

@lilkimardistan added:

"My favourite Cardi song right now is currently #1 on Apple Music ."

@ZONINBARBlE commented:

"The one she wrote."

Cardi B loses out on millions with Call of Duty, thanks to court case

Cardi B decided to share her thoughts after facing punishment for her crimes.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker wants others to think twice before making decisions because it might literally cost them in the future.

Cardi B's tweet was met with varying reactions. Some netizens thought Cardi B was taking accountability, while others saw a different side.

Cardi B said she could not work with Call of Duty because she was busy in court. The musician was facing trial for paying tax money to beat up women who offset cheated on her with.

