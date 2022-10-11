US rapper 50 Cent's son Marquise Jackson has offered to pay his dad N2.9m ($6 700) in exchange for 24 hours of his time

In a social media post, Marquise shared that he'll pay 50 Cent the money after scores of people slammed him when he complained that the $6 700 (2.9m) allowance is not enough

The actor's son shared that he wants to spend the 24 hours with his dad doing all the things he wanted to do with him when he was growing up

50 Cent's oldest son Marquise Jackson is again making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Marquise hogged headlines recently after he complained that his allowance of N2.9m ($6 700) a month is not enough.

50 Cent’s son Marquise Jackson wants to spend 24 hours with his dad. Image: @50cent, @199viq

Marquise, 26, was slammed by scores of people who accused him of being a spoiled brat. Many others said he should not even be getting child support because he's a grown man.

Reacting to his naysayers, Marquise has now offered to pay the rapper his one-month child support in exchange for some quality time with his dad, reports Complex.

Taking to Instagram, Marquise shared that he'll pay 50 Cent the $6 700 (N2.9m) in exchange for 24 hours. He said he'll do everything he's ever wanted to do with his father as a kid in the 24-hour period.

He shared a snap of himself sitting next to the world "entitled". The word is spelled out in $100 bills.

Social media users took to Marquise's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his post.

@ZipFxn said:

"His son wants to pay him to spend time with him, lol."

@realmpadilla wrote:

"When you have money, family is business."

@MzRockMon commented:

"When they say you have to love your kids, but you don't have to like them."

@UmiDone said:

"Aint his son 25 yrs old? What child support?"

james_d.1980_ wrote:

"You’re 25 years old, stop crying move on."

qveen.tetemama commented:

"It’s time to put the pride to the side and reconnect."

_themuse_ added:

"@199viq @50cent I really want you guys to fix and restore your relationship, talk it out man to man, and forgive each other and start over again, I really believe deep down you guys Love each other, life is too short to keep this narrative going."

