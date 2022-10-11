Nigerian superstar Davido has continued to prove that his love for Chioma isn't fake

Known for his extravagant lifestyle, Davido has decided to gift his assurance aka Chef Chi a new car

The auto dealer trusted with the delivery of the multimillion-naira vehicle shared a video of the ride online

Now that Davido and his third baby mama Chioma aka Chef Chi are back together, the singer has wasted no time in spoiling his woman.

Renee5star is a celebrity auto dealer, and she took to social media to announce that the 30BG boss placed an order for a car for his lover.

Fans celebrate as Davido buys Chioma expensive car Photo credit: @renee5star/@davido

Source: Instagram

Chioma will soon be the proud owner of a brand-new G-wagon courtesy of her baby daddy who does not hesitate to spoil the people he loves.

Renee also shared the conversation of how Davido casually ordered the car for his assurance.

"@davido strikes again! This go over choke. Happiness is what we got on this side Your celebrity car dealer is ready to deliver again."

She shared another video withthe caption: "It's all good news from this side."

Huge reactions to the news

larry_seas02:

"E ask you say make you post ahm.. if na me be David i no go buy for your hand again."

preetty_bee_:

"Nah two lines baba drop and e no respond again nah to deliver ❤️❤️"

cute9jamedia:

"Omo, why David dey pepper some people like this nah"

its_official_kemmy:

"What about imade mother and hailey mother nawa o this life no balance "

slimkush.0:

"Latest pull in town ! Chi chi "

browniwales:

"Machine ooo Chiom Chiom deserves it Abeg girl get patiene Abeg❤️❤️❤️"

ransomxchange:

"Una go give him other baby mamas High BP OOO LOL."

ronkybaby2:

"Omooooo haters go choke"

Davido reveals the special position Chioma occupies in his life

Nigerian singer Davido is clearly in love with his third baby mama Chef Chi and it is a thing of joy to fans and even colleagues.

In a post on his page, the 30BG boss shared his photos, as well as one taken with Chioma on one of their recent London trips.

The Assurance crooner couldn't help but gush over his woman as he revealed that she is the one in his heart.

Source: Legit.ng