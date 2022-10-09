Kanye West recently hit out at Justin Bieber's wife Hailey after she defended Vogue contributing editor for criticizing his White Lives Matter shirts

In the rant, the Donda rapper spoke directly to Justin, telling him to get his girl before he got mad

Despite a longstanding friendship between Ye and Bieber, the Baby hitmaker has now reportedly had enough

Justin Bieber has reportedly ended his longstanding friendship with Kanye West in support of his wife Hailey.

Justin Bieber ends friendship with Kanye West over Hailey's attack. Photo: Kanye West/ Hailey Bieber.

Source: UGC

According to Daily Mail, it all started after Ye, 45, took to Instagram to post a now-deleted rant, branding Hailey 'Drake's girl', despite her four-year marriage to Justin.

He also accused her of getting a nose job in the bizarre post, allegedly forcing Bieber, 28, to cut ties and stand by his wife.

A source told Daily Mail that both the model, 25, and her husband believe that Ye has crossed the line, with the latter deciding to stand by his wife.

"Justin has always been and sensitive to Kanye's issues, but this time, he's gotta distance himself," the source explained.

Kanye West praises Drake for liking his post

Three days ago, Kanye said it warmed his heart to see that former rival Drake had liked his post criticising Hailey.

Ye shared a screenshot of his previous post with the Canadian rapper's Instagram username circled along with the caption:

"Everyone knows me and Drake have had a rivalry in the past. It really warmed my heart to see Drake like one of my posts, we still need the Donda team to play Nocta all Drake music will be played at Donda games moving forward."

He was referring to his Donda Academy basketball team and Drake's rec league basketball team.

The two rappers had a dramatic several-year beef which included a war of words via lyrics including Drake making multiple references in his lyrics to Kanye's now ex Kim Kardashian.

On Wednesday, October 5, Drake showed his support for his former rival as he liked the post from Kanye in which he hit out at Hailey Bieber, 25, after she defended Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticising his White Lives Matter shirts.

