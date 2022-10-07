Vera Sidika stunned social media users after dropping photos depicting her new body transformation

Fans couldn't believe that she underwent surgery to reduce her booty after a decade of flaunting her big behind and being equally loved and hated for it

Some commended her for choosing health over her beauty standards, while others cautioned girls who keep trying to have implants

Socialite Vera Sidika has been trending online after she came out to tell the world she has undergone booty reduction surgery due to health concerns.

Vera Sidika undergoes a booty reduction surgery. Photo: Vera Sidika.

Vera Sidika on her self-love journey

Legit.ng earlier wrote that Sidika left fans in shock after sharing a photo showing off her new transformation after undergoing surgery.

The mother of one revealed she underwent surgery due to health risks, advising women to love themselves and be comfortable in their bodies.

The famous socialite disclosed she underwent surgery to reduce her booty, which made her popular across the globe.

However, the news has left social media users going wild with their reactions, with some cautioning other women who think of following in her footsteps.

Netizens reactions

Here are some of the reactions from social media:

@rasta_gurll said:

"Small but honest work."

@Lovielovie10 commented:

"We feel conned. Brown mauzo ataambia nini watu?"

@Kimuzi_ said:

"From Vera Sidika to Vera Wangare real quick."

@GazettedBandit said:

"What Vera Sidika is going through it's what most women go through at the ages of 27 -33 after realization sinks in, now she is trading her ‘party years’ short-term protocols for a long-term provisioning strategy, give her two years tops before she surrenders her life to Christ."

@thegr8alien said:

"About Vera Sidika, I would like to say I have nothing to say."

@RichieKenya254 said:

"Vera Sidika will be a perfect example of what happens when you attempt to hijack the laws of natural justice."

@Jacksonngari_ commented:

"About Vera Sidika, I’d like to say that I have nothing to say, but one thing is evident, we all have our journeys, and whatever hers is, I wish her all the best this life can offer."

Sidika said she felt no pain after welcoming baby girl via CS

Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika made her first comments 24 hours after welcoming her little princess.

Vera and her husband, Brown Mauzo, welcomed a baby girl on October 20, 2021, and named her Asia Brown.

The socialite documented her delivery journey from arriving at the Nairobi Hospital, where she was booked into a private suite to the last minute before she arrived in the theatre for CS (cesarean section).

