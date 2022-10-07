Nigerian singer Tems was scheduled to visit Kenya for a show, but she announced she wouldn't make it due to reasons beyond her control

The promoters behind the event released a statement saying they were shocked that the singer cancelled the show, yet she was paid in full 15 days before her performance

While they promised to reschedule the event, some fans asked for a refund, while others advised the team also to ask the singer to refund the money back

Promoters who were bringing award-winning Nigerian singer Tems into the country for a show have released a statement following the show's cancellation.

Nigerian singer Tems cancelled her Kenyan show. Photo: Temsbaby.

Tems vs Kenyan show promoters

The drama started when Tems went on Twitter and announced that she will not be coming to Kenya despite people paying to see her perform.

"Honestly, it’s quite heartbreaking to say this, but I will not be able to perform at the Tukutane Festival due to circumstances beyond my control. I am as disappointed as you are, but I look forward to coming and giving you the show you deserve," she wrote on Twitter.

However, hours later, Tukutane Entertainment released a statement claiming the musician cancelled the show despite her receiving full payment for the show.

Part of their statement read:

"As at three days ago, all was going according to schedule and plan. We paid for Tems in full 15 days before the performance date and to our surprise as soon as the payment was made, her manager mentioned that she is no longer comfortable coming to Kenya and just doesn't want to perform for her Kenyan fans. We were shook, heartbroken and financially wounded."

The statement further said that they will be rescheduling the event to a later date which will be announced later.

The organisers also said that everyone who had paid for the event will be refunded.

Netizens reactions

Here are some of the reactions to the post:

@nyarsakwa__ said:

"Amewarefund pia yeye?"

@chekanack asked:

"Hauwezi reverse hio pesa ulitumia Tems?"

@kibettt__ said:

"Crazy tings are happening."

@joe_toxic_generation254 added:

"Part of the process. Keep going, on God."

@gakenia_muriu said:

"Inform us how we will get our refunds."

@michaelkitticai added:

"What do you mean by rescheduling? Refund."

