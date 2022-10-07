The Ooni of Ife His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, is set to welcome new women into his palace

The king shocked many when in September, he married another wife Opeoluwa barely 24 hours after his marriage with Mariam Anako

The two new wives of the Ooni are Tobi Philips and Ashely Adegoke and will enter the palace before his 48th birthday

Few weeks after welcoming two new women into his home, two more wives are loading for the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan.

This is coming in the midst pf the marital crisis with Queen Naomi, which has been ongoing since December 2021.

Nigerians react as Oonigets set for new queens Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial/@ooniadimulaife/@ashleyadegokefoundation2

Meet the Ooni's prospective new wives

The king is reportedly going to take in Tobi Philips and Ashley Adegoke in before his 48th birthday later this month.

Tobi Phillips is a graduate of Marine Science from the University of Lagos and a former Beauty Queen.

Queen Ashley on the other hand, is a princess, a chartered accountant and currently runs an NGO that caters to less privileged kids and widows through the Ashley Adegoke Foundation. She has a master's in accounting and finance from the University of Greenwich, and currently runs her businesses in the United Kingdom.

Ashley will be traditionally married to the king on Friday, October 14, a dream come true for her.

Nigerians react to the news

l.tobiloba:

"They were already in his shopping cart, and he placed the order once he was certain. He loves them light skinned, I’m surprised he ordered black this time."

peps.sprayer:

"This ooni's only accomplishment is to marry many wives. Has he done anything for his community?"

kootje_paul:

"The Oba is marrying all our queens with brains see certificates naaah "

mzolanma:

"Las las,Ooni go reach everybody… just wait for your turn "

folu.kemiii_:

"In one month 3 women to Just one man.... the lords good."

apex_queen48:

"Every three market day this man must marry well him Dey collect free yam sha"

