Billionaire rapper Kanye West lashed out at the Kim Kardashian family accusing them of denying him access to his children

The musician pointed out that he has missed out on some special moments including his children's birthdays

Kanye stated the Kardashians were liars and are making his children believe he is not present in their lives

Rapper Kanye West has accused the Kardashian family of denying him access to his children with ex-lover Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West has accused the Kardashians of keeping his kids from him. Photo: GC, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Black fathers

The entertainer lashed out at the Kardashians branding them liars stating the family has always found ways to block him from enjoying moments with his kids.

Kanye took to his Instagram to share a lengthy post in response to Khloe Kardashian denouncing his claims of being denied access to his children.

He wrote in part:

"You are lying and are liars y'all basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there. Trav gave me the address of my child's party thats how y'all play with black fathers."

See the post below:

Fans reacted to the post and below are some of them:

@prodbyzaqq wrote:

"Let the man be a father."

@prodbyzaqq wrote:

"The man just wants his family back."

@b_ri2fly wrote:

"You can’t play both sides of the fence Ye. One moment it’s “Y’all playing with Black Fathers” “Y’all messing with my Black kids”…..then it’s “White Lives Matter”… C'mon now. Stop only using the race card when it’s beneficial to you, then turn around and disrespect black people/culture with no regard."

@jrrivasjimenez wrote:

"All this knowledge and ye don’t know how to heal. Stop living in the past and live in the present with your creativity. How does someone who is such an out-of-the-box thinker cause so much chaos around them? And this same man wants to be president? Scary."

White lives matter

On Tuesday, October 4, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West caused a buzz on the internet after he put on a t-shirt emblazoned 'White Lives Matter.'

The musician rocked the black long-sleeved top during his Yeezy fashion show.

People Magazine reported that Kanye's t-shirt with the message that is considered a "hate slogan" by the Anti-Defamation League.

Source: TUKO.co.ke