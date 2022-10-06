Ghanaian singing sensation Becca is building her own estate at the plush East Legon suburb of Accra

Becca shared a video of the project which is almost at the completion stage and explained the facilities available in the estate

The video of the singer's project, which comprises 5-bedroom houses, has stirred mixed reactions online

Ghanaian singer Becca, known in private life as Rebecca Akosua Acheampong, will soon be the owner of an estate in Accra.

The songstress is building a mini estate at East Legon, one of the plushiest suburbs in Ghana's capital city. The project named Roma Crescent is already at an advanced stage and may be finished soon.

Becca has built a mini estate at East Legon Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: UGC

Becca recently went on a tour of the project site and shared a video with her followers on social media.

The video, which was first shared on the singer's Instagram stories, had her explaining how the buildings are.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to her, the estate is made of buildings with five rooms. The top parts of the buildings are penthouses.

"So I have a beautiful construction right here in East Legon and it is called the Roma Crescent. We got different sets of five-bedroom houses with boys quarters...It is so beautiful, sizeable, serene, and it is private," she said.

See below for the video:

Becca's estate leaves netizens talking

The video of Becca's estate has got a section of social media sharing mixed reactions.

maame_serw.ah said:

"Everyday East Legon eiiii bio3 mo di pressure b3ba Accra ."

lutrickgyampo said:

"I just love Becca and her music she's indeed a true definition of strong woman ❤️ I wish to meet her again one on one."

kingnebugh said:

"Where are they getting all this money. oh GOD bless ooooo hmmmm."

amoanimaacharity said:

"@kingnebugh Dear ask again oooo we don't mean they don't work ooo but hmm the achievement is more than the money they are getting from their work i'm praying we achieve more than what we earn oooo."

Becca bags Master's degree from UPSA

Meanwhile, the estate is not the only big win for Becca this year. She bagged a Master's degree in Brands and Communication from UPSA.

A video from her graduation showed Becca shedding tears and explaining why she was emotional on her big day.

Many celebrities and well-wishers took to social media to celebrate the 'U Lied To Me' hitmaker.

Source: YEN.com.gh