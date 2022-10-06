Us rapper Fat Joe is the host of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, where Riky is due to receive a posthumous award

The American hitmaker talked about the late rapper, and he expressed his thoughts about mental health in the industry

Fat Joe had a touching message for Riky's family after the late rapper's tragic death in early 2022

American rapper Fat Joe shared his thoughts about Riky Rick. The South African rapper is meant to receive an honour award after passing away.

Fat Joe spoke about Riky Rick empathetically as he touched on mental health in hip-hop. Image: Getty Images/Taylor Hill /David M. Benett

Fat Joe talked about how artists tend to struggle with depression. The musician got candid as he expressed his sorrow about how Riky died.

Fat Joe sends his condolences to Riky Rick's family

According to TimesLIVE, Fat Joe feels strongly about Riky's passing. Joe spoke to the publication and said he wishes for Riky to rest in peace because suicide is a last resort, and "you have to be in a really dark place to do that.”

The rapper talked about how depression is stigmatized in the hip-hop community and admitted that more awareness about mental health should be needed. Joe said it's a common problem, and anyone can go through a rough time. He concluded:

"“It’s not talked about enough in our community and it’s really happening. So if you need help, please seek help, please tell your friends, please tell your family, ‘hey, I need a life preserver,’ ‘c’mon somebody come talk to me, that’s first of all.”

Riky's passing touched many people. The South African rapper left an impact and will be honoured for it at the BET Hip-hop awards 2022. Many fans continue to share their love for Riky.

@siyaxbonga tweeted:

Yoh not Kanye bro ,Riky Rick would never."

@BonangCarlPeter wrote:

"I am wearing a Riky Rick t-shirt to a medical procedure... "we never die we multiply"

@MandY_PlainJane said:

"Riky Rick Was Such A Beautiful Man."

@CardoMthunzi said:

" I dreamt about ngiphuphe ngo uncle Riky Rick.[I dreamt about Riky']"

@yourgarcon wrote:

"We need Riky Rick graphic tees. They'd go so hard."

Riky Rick's wife shares emotional tribute at rapper's burial

Riky Rick's wife has promised to keep the late rapper's memory and light shining bright. Speaking at her hubby's funeral in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Bianca Naidoo thanked the Boss Zonke hitmaker for choosing her.

In a touching tribute to the award-winning musician, she said she'll forever be grateful for "the gift of you".

"I promise to give our children all your love and mine, to keep your memory and your light shining bright."

