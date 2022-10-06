Kanye West seems to have a grudge against Trevor Noah and included him in the latest controversy of his career

There have been bad vibes between them ever since the South African comedian defended the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has been facing severe backlash because of his latest controversial fashion show, and he responded to the criticism by rehashing his Trevor diss

Kanye West designed some White Lives Matter-themed clothes, and most celebrities have spoken out against him. One of the most vocal was a Vogue editor, Gabriella Fareka-Johnson, and Kanye West did not take kindly to her words.

Kanye West brought up his beef with Trevor Noah again while trying to defend himself against Gabriella Karesha-Johnson's criticism/ Image: Getty Images/Roy Rochlin/ Kevin Mazur

Kanye took to social media to respond to the backlash she was receiving from Gabriella. The rapper had strong words for her as he dragged Trevor Noah's name into it.

Kanye West remembers what he did to Trevor Noah

Kanye responded to Gabriella, a well-respected fashion editor for Vogue, who said that the rapper's work was dangerous and promoted the idea of white supremacy.

Kanye responded to her in a now-deleted Instagram post where he first told her to stop her criticism because he would hit back as she should "ask Trevor Noah". Implying he would drag her online like he did Trevor.

In a later post, he accused her of being used like Trevor Noah and other black people who criticise his art. He then claimed that he met with Gabriella for two hours, and they "apologised to each other". He said

"We actually got along and have both experienced the fight for acceptance in a world that’s not our own. She disagreed I disagreed we disagreed”.

Kanye's latest fashion show has had tongues wagging as people who criticised it. Many people did not appreciate Kanye's decision to create clothes written "White Lives Matter."

@ashley1738t commented:

'Kanye west is such a joke wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt."

@AnthonyC_Music1 commented:

"Kanye West has disappointed me to where as tho, I can’t listen to his work for a while. I have no words to describe my feelings towards his “White Lives Matter” shirt other than, disappointment. As a fan, as a producer/artist and as a black man in America. Keeping you in prayer."

@Miss_Ebi commented:

Keep Travor’s name out of your mouth! Stop mentioning his name because he called you out on your abusive behaviour & harassment towards your ex-wife. It's not Trevor's fault YES-MEN surround you."

@DBBenjamin125 commented:

"Kanye West: calls Trevor Noah a coon while wearing a white lives matter shirt. Ironic?"

@Blu_Alexia_ commented:

"Kanye west making Black models wear “white lives matter” shirts is a culmination of his anti blackness and his immersion in white supremacy ideologies and methods. Disgusting."

Jaden Smith leaves Kanye West's show after White Lives Matter hoodie drama

Legit.ng previously reported that Will Smith's child Jaden Smith was uncomfortable when Kanye West showed off his White Lives Matter shirts

Snaps of the Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker modelling his White Lives Matter shirt are all over social media. Jaden, chose to take off from the show after the US rapper debuted the White Lives Matter shirts.

Jaden Smith tweeted that he bunked on Ye's fashion show since he disagreed with Kanye West's message. The actor's choice sparked outrage on the micro-blogging app. People were split as they saw his artistic expression, while others saw a different side.

