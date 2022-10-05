AKA seemed excited as he dropped a clue that he is working on something with Karabo Poppy to create something unique

The rapper seems to be ready to learn from Karabo, who is a professional illustrator who has designed a successful Nike sneakers range

Loyal fans were excited to know that AKA was doing a collab with Karabo, and he showed that he will be hands-on with whatever they are planning

AKA seems to be taking his art to the next level by literally drawing. The Fela in Versace hitmaker shared a video of himself working with Karabo Poppy, a South African artist who works with creating visuals.

AKA and Karabo Poppy are working together, and the rapper is happy to learn a new skill from them. Images: Getty Images/Monica Schipper

Karabo has worked with major brands such as Nike, and they are now working on something with AKA. The rapper's fans were excited as they wondered what the two were working on.

Karabo Poppy gives AKA drawing lessons

AKA quote tweeted a video that showed him getting a short sketching lesson from Karabo. Supaamega wrote:

"This is going to be absolutely next level."

Peeps were just as excited as they reacted to the clip trying to figure out whether AKA was working on merch. Many had compliments on Karabo's ultra-cool energy.

@BhutTheGift commented:

"Loving the frequency Mega is on..Good vibes only."

@Phoenixtheonli commented:

"The album cover on the works."

@bobronzeecommented:

"Wow learning new skill."

AKA shares thoughts on beef with Burna Boy

In a previous report via Legit.ng, AKA shared his views on Burna Boy after his successful concert over the weekend.

The Nigerian superstar headlined the two-day DStv Delicious Festival in Johannesburg.

Thousands of South Africans filled up the show in Kyalami. It was the first time Burna performed in the country after claiming its people are xenophobic. At the time he made the claims, he said he'll never perform in Mzansi again and AKA was having none of it.

After the African Giant's show-stopping performance, one peep took to Twitter to ask Supa Mega and Burna Boy to squash their beef so they can perform together again. The stars have a classic hit together called All Eyes On Me. According to TimesLIVE, AKA responded to the tweep:

