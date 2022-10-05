Nigerian artist Portable Zazu seems to have been caught up in a shady deal that has prevented him from travelling to the US

Portable said an international promoter promised to get him the US visa, but after failing to get it after five times, he gave up

He revealed another friend tried to help him out, but the promoter he had signed the previous deal with insisted he must pay N20 billion in damages before they could let go

Nigerian artist Okikiola Habeeb, better known as Portable Zazu, has taken to social media to cry out over a shady deal he got involved in through his former manager Ijoba Danku with an international music promoter.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Portable stated that an international promoter promised to help with his US visa, but after being turned down five times, he gave up on it.

Portable on how international promoter wanted him to travel with 10 unknown people

Portable spoke about how the international promoter wanted to make him travel with 10 people who are not related to him in an effort to get the visa, but it failed.

The Zazu singer said another friend of his promised to help him with the US visa, but the international promoter, whom his ex-manager signed a deal with, said he must pay N12 million to forget about their previous contract.

Portable speaks about paying N2 million

According to Portable, he accepted their offer and pleaded to pay in instalments, which they agreed to as he revealed he had paid N2 million twice and is unable to complete the rest of the payment.

Portable added that the international promoter is now demanding N20 billion as damages fees to let go of his previous contract terms and allow him to travel to the US without issues.

Portable links up with producer Young John in France

The Nigerian singer, who is popular for his controversial lifestyle, was in France where he linked up with popular producer Young John.

Portable took to his social media timeline to share some of the videos of him and Young John.

The Zazu crooner, who was excited to meet the producer, could be seen hailing Young John in the Yoruba language as he spoke well of his talent.

In his words:

“If Young John produces a beat for you and you don’t blow, you can’t blow again. If you don’t have money he can’t produce for you.”

