Photos and videos of Davido and Chioma have been making the rounds online, as they seem to have fully resumed their relationship

When the pair went lowkey one time, different speculations took over social media as to why they weren't seen together anymore

Now that the two seem to be back together, they have been spotted around each other, and their romance rekindled

Popular Nigerian singer Davido and his third baby mama Chioma have been on and off in their relationship. At some point, it was hard to know if they were together.

When they went lowkey with their relationship after having their son Ifeanyi, many were disappointed as they thought their love had died.

Davido and Chioma gives fans hope of a wedding Photo credit: @davido

The recent development now on social media has given rise to speculations that the couple is back for good.

Davido and his assurance have been seen together back-to-back recently in different loved-up moments.

Chioma who is known to be very shy has been out of her shell lately and showed up to even support her man at his concert.

Legit.ng has put together different moments Davido and his assurance have made headlines with their romance.

1. Chioma attends concert as Davido's 002

This was perhaps the genesis of the entire revelation of their renewed love to fans.

Chioma attended her baby daddy's concert and social media went wild when the video showed Chioma's 002 diamond pendant.

Seeing as Davido wears 001, fans are convinced that he holds Chef Chi dear to his heart.

2. Chioma drags Davido to church

Away from the partying and turn-up, Davido confessed that he recently attended church for the first time in three years.

Only his assurance, Chef Chi made that happen, and his fans had a great time meeting him in church.

The singer might have been involved with other women, but it looks like Chioma has his heart on lockdown.

3. Chioma and Davido in Cubana Chiefpriest's club

Davido's best friend Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video of the love birds having a good time at his club.

Davido and Chioma looked content in the moment as they vibed to his song playing in the background together.

The celebrity barman is hoping that another kid will come out of the union next year.

4. Davido and Chioma at singer's cousin's birthday

Chef Chi could barely get her hands off Davido as they shared a loved-up moment at his cousin's birthday.

The video gave a lot of fans the confirmation that Papa and Mama Ifeanyi are truly back together.

Another set of fans is looking forward to the lovebirds officially becoming man and wife.

5. Isreal DMW shows off the couple

Seeing as Isreal is always around his boss Davido, it is easy for fans to believe updates from him.

The logistics manager recently shared a post of the 30BG boss and Chef Chi in the singer's Banana Island mansion.

He also shared a cryptic caption with the adorable photo.

6. Davido gushes over Chioma's photo

Chioma posted a photo of her outfit to the singer's concert, and Davido took to the comment section to gush over her.

The photo also flaunted her 002 diamond pendant from the father of her child.

Fans also took Davido's comment as an indication that the romance between him and Chioma is back.

7. Chioma pulls Davido away in lovely video

Every Davido and Chioma moment on social media is adorable and gets people buzzing with sweet reactions.

In a video sighted online, Chef Chi held on to her man and pulled him aside while trying to get him out of the space they were in.

According to many, Chef Chi holds Davido's mumu button.

Lady removes scarf, adjusts hair as Davido shows up in Chioma’s church for worship

Popular Nigerian singer Davido attended Chioma's church, and the gesture alone made many happy.

A video sighted online showed the moment some fans in the church sighted the singer and moved to him to get photos and videos.

A young lady couldn't believe her eyes, and after recovering from the shock, immediately removed her scarf as she captured the moment with the 30BG boss on camera.

