A video of two toddler twins demonstrating the trending Hamba Wena dance moves has been circulating online

The footage shows the boys dressed in matching yellow shorts and brown shorts as they begin their dance routine

The Twitter post brought good feels to the timelines as many entertained Mzansi netizens showed the boys love

A pair of twin boys have won over the love and adoration of tons of Mzansi peeps with their vibey amapiano dance routine.

Two brothers won over the love of Mzansi netizens with their Hamba Wena Dance Challenge. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

Source: UGC

A video posted on Twitter by user @jah_vinny_23 shows the boys rocking matching yellow shorts and brown shorts as they begin their dance routine when the popular Hamba Wena beat drops.

From the jumps to the head and shoulder movements, the boys move together in a cute and synchronised manner as they demonstrate the popular dance moves.

The fun clip certainly brought good feels to the timelines, with many peeps responding with positive comments for the dancing duo.

Check out the video and the comments below:

@_Kingv058 reacted:

“I love Twins.”

@PreshyFairy commented:

“They are cute maan.”

@Hablo_T wrote:

“Last partwashaaaacava the shoulder.”

@B21Matlhatsi responded:

“How normal people dance .”

@phumla_mpila commented:

“The cutest.”

@PebblesNeo reacted:

“They killed it .”

@dawu_dino05 said:

“It's the shorts for me .”

Handsome twin brothers take Buga challenge to expressway

The Odigie brothers, Nigerian twins, have jumped on the trending Buga dance challenge with a creative concept.

The content creators took to a corner in an expressway and danced in an organised manner to the hit song.

They did a quick backflip at the same time in the small space used and capped a sizzling display with the hand pose.

Young lady in heels challenges market women to Buga dance

In another public dance news, Legit.ng previously reported that a market woman showed great happiness in a video as she danced with a lady to Kizz Daniel's Buga song.

The petty trader infused great energy into the video, slugging it out with her competitor in public.

Many people who reacted to her performance said they would love to see her dance again if possible.

Source: Briefly.co.za