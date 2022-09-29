Successful Amapiano artist Focalistic has a multi-million naira car collection and is not afraid to show off the lux rides online

The Ke Star hitmaker has been touring the world and making bank and he blessed himself with a brand new Mercedes Benz E-Class when he returned to Mzansi

The yanos musician also owns a Mercedes Benz V Class V220d AMG Line which he bought back in November 2021 when Ke Star was a huge song

Focalistic is one of the top Amapiano artist. The Ke Star hitmaker has been touring the world with Nigerian superstar Davido.

Focalistic owns a Mercedes Benz E-Class and a Mercedes Benz V Class V220d AMG Line. Image: @focalistic

Source: UGC

He has been performing at sold out shows abroad and has been making bank. The young man's garage is proof that he's living the soft life he has been working hard for.

Focalistic shows off his new Mercedes Benz E-Class

The rapper-turned-yanos artist has spent millions of rands on his whips. He just can't stop buying the Mercedes Benz brand. Taking to Instagram, the star showed off his new Mercedes Benz E-Class. The lux whip is priced from a cool R1 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Focalistic shows off his Mercedes Benz V Class V220d AMG Line

In November 2021, Focalistic also bought himself a brand-new whip. He shared snaps of the luxurious silver-grey Mercedes Benz V Class V220d AMG Line mini bus.

The star gets to drive around in his fancy cars when he's not touring the world. His expensive toys usually gather dust when he's out of the country for months making more money for himself and his family.

Focalistic sends Davido N1m as thank you gesture

In November 2021, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian superstar Davido made millions of Naira in one night from a simple friendly request.

Davido took to social media to jokingly ask everyone who he has ever worked on a hit song with to show him how much his work meant to them by sending him money. He did not mention any names but the thankful stars soon revealed themselves.

The singer quickly found out just how many musicians truly appreciate his work with them in the studio. South African rapper Focalistic wasted no time sending him a token of appreciation.

Source: Briefly.co.za