Thuso Mbedu promoted the Hollywood movie The Woman King in South Africa alongside her colleagues John Boyega and Siv Ngesi

The South African promotional leg for the movie was unique as some of the cast visited special locations to uplift the locals in Alexandra and more

Thuso, John and Siv left many inspired after showing off their wholesome experience in Mzansi.

Thuso Mbedu showed off her home country to British star John Boyega as they promoted The Woman King. The actors were with Siv Ngesi, who will also be in the Hollywood movie.

Fans were impressed by how unique their exploration of South Africa was. The cast visited a drama school, WITS university and more as they wanted to make an impact with their presence in South Africa.

Actor John Boyega joined Thuso Mbedu and her South African co-star Siv Ngesi to promote their movie locally. Image: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/Amy Sussman

Thuso Mbedu gives back to South Africa during The Woman King promo tour

Thuso Mbedu shared a clip produced to account for what The Woman King Stars got up to in Mzansi.

In the video, John Boyega, Thuso and Siv visited The National School of Arts, the WITS drama department, and Rays of Hope charity organisation in Alexandra township.

The squad of actors were in Sandton and then Orlando West during their tour of South Africa.

Fans applauded the actress for having a unique press tour. Many dubbed the promo as inspirational.

@kazimsomi commented:

"What a refreshing press tour. Not the same old same old."

@DAKABOY_i commented:

"I love you so much sisi, you've opened doors and showed a lot of South Africans that it's possible to break through. Stay blessed."

@SunshineZee7 commented:

"My role model."

@NokuthulaMash11 commented:

"You are exceptional. You are talent, clear hard work, passion and dedicated. So heartwarming to see you in schools bringing the world to young people. That right there is called "access", and for many of them that's all they need to push towards their dreams. Ngiyabo."

@nicki_D_ commented:

"Our national treasure, we love you ma'am!"

@ibaaitse commented:

"Thuso you have touched so many lives profoundly, May God continue raising your star and health and wealth. I am so happy you are you. Siyabonga."

